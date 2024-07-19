MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.94. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 76,060 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.