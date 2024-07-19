Lynda Shillaw Purchases 90 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($193.75).

Lynda Shillaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harworth Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Lynda Shillaw bought 104 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($195.56).

Harworth Group Price Performance

LON HWG opened at GBX 173 ($2.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.49. Harworth Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of £560.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.