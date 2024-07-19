Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Financial Contrast

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -3.94% -23.77% -2.46% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lyft has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lyft and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 19 10 1 2.35 Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Top KingWin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.40 billion 1.14 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -26.45 Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.92 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft.

Summary

Lyft beats Top KingWin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

