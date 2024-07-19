Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.13% of Belden worth $42,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Belden by 33,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BDC traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,021. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDC

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.