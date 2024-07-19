Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,738,165 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,738,165 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rambus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after acquiring an additional 132,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,756,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 939,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,551. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

