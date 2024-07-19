Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $44.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,577 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Tenet Healthcare worth $44,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

THC stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. 694,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,990. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

