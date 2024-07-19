Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $39.55 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $39,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 667,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,712. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POR

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.