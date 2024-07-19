Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $36.47 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $636.56. 992,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.