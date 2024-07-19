Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $32.93 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 186.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890,413 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,037,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 347,076 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.13. 136,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,146. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

