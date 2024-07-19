Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,687 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $52,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $152,871.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,138.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. 413,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

