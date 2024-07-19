Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,483. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

