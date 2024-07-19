Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.43.

Logitech International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $62.73 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

