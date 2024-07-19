Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.59

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $25.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,570,778 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,549,278.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00384833 USD and is down -14.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

