Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $839.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 674.42%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock worth $226,733 in the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

