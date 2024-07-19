Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 22,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 8,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

