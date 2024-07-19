Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Trading 3.5% Higher

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.04 and last traded at $61.72. Approximately 50,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 169,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $695.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at $14,248,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks acquired 943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.15 per share, with a total value of $49,177.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $235,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

