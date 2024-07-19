LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Up 10%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 23,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

LifeSpeak Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$24.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

