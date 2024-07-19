Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.17

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 364984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

LILAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

