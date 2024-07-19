Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.04. 7,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 3,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

About Lendlease Group

(Get Free Report)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.