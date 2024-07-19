LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $1,116,844.32 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at $170,879,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMAT opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

