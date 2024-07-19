Ledyard National Bank Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $253.40. 256,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,249. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

