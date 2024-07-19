Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,482. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.43 and its 200-day moving average is $336.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

