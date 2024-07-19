Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.04. 1,458,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,427. The stock has a market cap of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $435.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.40. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $477.71.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

