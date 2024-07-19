Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,208. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $118.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

