Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

LEA stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88. Lear has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

