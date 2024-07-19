Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.22.

Shares of LEA opened at $123.11 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

