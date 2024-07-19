Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $172.07. 1,188,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.49. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

