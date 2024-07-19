Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,862 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 237,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.