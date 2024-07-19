Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,951 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 539,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,858. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.