Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $244,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $199.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,166. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

