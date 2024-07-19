Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $229,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CASY traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,503. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.