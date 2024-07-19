Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded up $85.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8,493.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,639.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,561.70. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,662.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $99.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

