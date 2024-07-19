Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,360 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $438,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $175.90. 31,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $181.90.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

