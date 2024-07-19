Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 8,969,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 1,661,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Knightscope Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Knightscope Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Knightscope worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.