Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. 8,969,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 1,661,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Knightscope Trading Down 9.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.89.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Knightscope
Knightscope Company Profile
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Knightscope
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.