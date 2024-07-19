Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Kirby Price Performance

KEX stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31. Kirby has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $74,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $74,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

