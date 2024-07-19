Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,220,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,550,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter.

KRMA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037. The company has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

