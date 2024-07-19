Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $437,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after buying an additional 132,576 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,041,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.29.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
NYSE:KMB remained flat at $144.06 during trading hours on Friday. 1,373,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,150. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
