Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $25.58.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

