Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 164,407 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,407 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on USB. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

USB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,407,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,655. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

