Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

