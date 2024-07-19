Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 792 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

