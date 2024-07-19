Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

SPLG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.59. 2,986,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,468,588. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

