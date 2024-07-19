Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,686 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 247,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 130.3% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $145,706,000 after buying an additional 253,879 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE MDT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,277,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,646. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

