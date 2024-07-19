Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.54. 6,336,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

