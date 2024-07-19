Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.88. 2,732,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $194.37 and a 52 week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

