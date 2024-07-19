Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,909 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 44,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,253,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,343. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

