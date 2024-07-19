Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 422.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.67% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $159.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.91.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

