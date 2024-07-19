Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,097. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

