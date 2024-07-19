Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 101,462 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 345.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,462 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 914,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $721.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $53.39.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

