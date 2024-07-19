Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$39.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.55.

KEY stock opened at C$38.07 on Monday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$30.08 and a 52-week high of C$38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1818182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

